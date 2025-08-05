Local art and writing at Crawley Museum

Crawley Museum has announced its latest exhibition which will take place at The Tree, 103 High Street, RH10 1DD opening on Thursday 21st August until Saturday 11th October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following successful collaborations in recent years the museum will once again be show casing paintings, drawings, photographs and writing by members of Crawley Art Society, Crawley Camera Club and Crawley Writers Circle.

The museum's trustees are very aware that the excellent exhibition gallery at The Tree provides a superb space for displaying art work. This is the third time Crawley Museum has worked with these three local creative groups to mount joint exhibitions of their work. The museum is a perfect centrally located, accessible venue for the presentation of art for the enjoyment of the people of Crawley and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees are keen to develop partnerships with other groups which may be seeking a great display space. It is hoped in particular to work with local schools. The recent exhibition of G.C.S.E. Art Course Work by Year 11 students of The Gatwick School will be a sign of things to come as partnerships are developed with other Crawley schools.

Works by Crawley Art Society

As ever Crawley Museum looks forward to welcoming visitors to the new exhibition and to our permanent galleries which tell Crawley's story from Anglo Saxon times to the development of modern Crawley. Opening hours are 10.30 - 4.00 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Entry is free but we welcome donations towards the costs of running the museum which is a charity.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum.