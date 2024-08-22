Local artists feature at Tillington Arts and Crafts Show

By Gerald Gresham-Cooke
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 08:10 BST
Tell us what's happening in your area.Tell us what's happening in your area.
Tell us what's happening in your area.
Local artists in Tillington, a mile from Petworth, will, for the first time, be showing their artistic talent.

The best artists from the village will be showing their pictures and works in a one day show on Saturday, August 31, from 10 am to 4pm.

Visitor entry is £1, including tea and coffee; cake for sale.

Car parking is by the side of the Hall, or in road.

Related topics:Petworth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.