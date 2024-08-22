Local artists feature at Tillington Arts and Crafts Show
Local artists in Tillington, a mile from Petworth, will, for the first time, be showing their artistic talent.
The best artists from the village will be showing their pictures and works in a one day show on Saturday, August 31, from 10 am to 4pm.
Visitor entry is £1, including tea and coffee; cake for sale.
Car parking is by the side of the Hall, or in road.
