Local artists feature at Tillington Arts and Crafts Show

Local artists in Tillington, a mile from Petworth, will, for the first time, be showing their artistic talent.

The best artists from the village will be showing their pictures and works in a one day show on Saturday, August 31, from 10 am to 4pm.

Visitor entry is £1, including tea and coffee; cake for sale.

Car parking is by the side of the Hall, or in road.