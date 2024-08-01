Local care home invites community to summer fete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, residents, relatives and members of the local community will be coming together at Hazel Lodge care home in Battle to enjoy a Summer Fete that will be held in the home’s grounds on Saturday, August 10 between 2pm-5pm.

Hazel Lodge will be hosting a variety of activities throughout the day, including fun with children’s entertainer Crazee Hazee, live performance by singer Steve Dunnett, various craft and local stalls, tombola, games, etc. Entry is free and all proceeds on the day will be going to the Hastings RNLI charity, which has been chosen by the residents.

Staff at Hazel Lodgeare looking forward to meeting neighbours and new friends to the fete, where generations young and old can have fun together. Visitors will also be able to enjoy refreshments provided by the home’s hospitality team, such as burgers, hot dogs, hot and cold drinks and cakes.

Jonathan Johnson General Manager at Hazel Lodge said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our summer fete, which I’m sure will be a real treat for everyone. Staff at Hazel Lodgeare dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community.

"It’s a great time to visit the home and ask questions, but also just to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting.”

Hazel Lodge care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hazel Lodge provides residential and dementia care for residents looking for both respite care and long-term stays.