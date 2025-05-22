Local charity hold client art exhibition next week in Brighton
The exhibition, entitled ‘BHT Sussex in Focus’, will be held in the charity’s main office reception area at 144 London Road, Brighton, from Monday, May 26 to Friday, May 30. It will be open from 10am to 4pm each day.
The exhibition has been made possible thanks to funding from Arts Council England. It will feature a variety of creative expressions, from paintings and drawings to poetry and journal writing. Participants come from a range of BHT Sussex projects, including their Addiction Services, mental health care homes and supported accommodation, and hostel for people experiencing homelessness.
Anna Kuzan, Involvement Officer at BHT Sussex, said: “We are really happy to welcome people to our fantastic exhibition this May. Our goal is to inspire clients to channel their emotions and stories through art, boosting their confidence while giving them a platform to share their voices with the community. Please visit and show your support!”
BHT Sussex are planning to launch the exhibition on Monday 26 May with a pop-up gig outside their office at 4 St Peter’s Place, Brighton, at 3pm. This will feature the Choir with no Name Brighton, a local choir for people who have experienced homelessness and marginalisation. They have also put together an accompanying anthology book with contributions from BHT Sussex clients and staff, which will be available to buy throughout the exhibition.