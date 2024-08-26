Local fireman has biggest test inside a wrestling ring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local fireman Nathan Mays, better known to some as Nate Brazen when he puts on his Lycra, is part of the headline match when the UK's top wrestling matchmakers Kapow and SWF wrestling stage a show at The Woodlands Centre in Rustington on September 7.

Brazen was the very first firefighter to reach the scene when nearby harvester caught fire last August, but he will be swapping firefighting for professional wrestling when he challenges current All nations champion Alexander Murdock for his title on September 7 in the evening's Main Event contest.

Following on from an altercation that took place in Littlehampton a few weeks back between Jack Lumber and The Killer Clown Twitch, both these men are also scheduled to meet once again as a special feature challenge contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another top match booked to appear is young wrestler of the year Archie Cole who faces a tough test as he takes on veteran Kris Kay. plus appearances from Mrj Lee buff, Lila Kyle and women's champion Abi Cartwright.

All Nations champion Alexander Murdock.

All the action starts at The Woodlands Centre at 7pm on September 7 with doors opening at 6:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online including a limited amount of kids go for £1 tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling