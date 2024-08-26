Local fireman has biggest test inside a wrestling ring
Brazen was the very first firefighter to reach the scene when nearby harvester caught fire last August, but he will be swapping firefighting for professional wrestling when he challenges current All nations champion Alexander Murdock for his title on September 7 in the evening's Main Event contest.
Following on from an altercation that took place in Littlehampton a few weeks back between Jack Lumber and The Killer Clown Twitch, both these men are also scheduled to meet once again as a special feature challenge contest.
Another top match booked to appear is young wrestler of the year Archie Cole who faces a tough test as he takes on veteran Kris Kay. plus appearances from Mrj Lee buff, Lila Kyle and women's champion Abi Cartwright.
All the action starts at The Woodlands Centre at 7pm on September 7 with doors opening at 6:30pm.
Tickets can be purchased online including a limited amount of kids go for £1 tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kapow-wrestling
