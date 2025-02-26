Local Hastings film producer of The Last Expedition documentary

Monika has been producing feature-length international documentaries for over 20 years, with some of her films earning prestigious international awards and Grand Prix honors. She made her home in St. Leonards-on-Sea ten years ago, working from her seafront office while traveling the world to bring back stories of people and places largely pushed to side of our common conscience, pointing the camera at the underprivileged, neglected, or misunderstood—whether it's the Borneo Badjao sea gypsies, free divers pushed away from their sea homes by diving industries (Walking Under Water, 2014); Sherpas whose whose beliefs in the holiness of mountains is disrespected by the Western climbers (The Wall of Shadows, 2020); or Voytek, the bear adopted by Polish soldiers during World War II who became an army corporal, only to end up behind bars in Edinburgh Zoo (Voytek: The Bear Who Went to War). Through magical narratives and often mystical imagery, Monika’s films present the dilemmas of the world in magical narratives and often almost mystical images that underline the gap between cultures but also reveal something that connects them.