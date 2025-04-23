Local history and flower display at West Dean church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, a large event will be taking place at St Andrew’s Church, West Dean to commemorate VE Day, and to celebrate the men of East Dean, Singleton and West Dean who gave their lives in WW2.

As well as beautiful displays of flowers throughout the church there will be a wide-ranging display of local history, including the moving back grounds of the men lost from the parish during WWII.

Research has revealed that men from this small part of Sussex ended up serving in operations all over the world - from France, Canada, to India and Burma – as well as on the home front in the Home Guard.

Instead of simply being just names on memorials, research has uncovered photographs of the men and details of incredible bravery. They were involved in North Atlantic Convoys, flights into occupied France to pick up French Resistance members, the Peedemunde Raid against the ‘Doodlebug’ bomb launch site in Germany and Operation Market Garden over Arnhem and many other significant events.

Names of the Fallen, West Dean.

Other displays include women’s roles in the war, such as the Women’s Land Army and details on how schools in the Valley coped with evacuees from London.

The children from Wean Dean Primary School have prepared a display of their work following interviews with relatives about their war time memories.

It is hoped to raise much needed funds to maintain and repair the three ancient churches in the Valley Parish, (East Dean, Singleton and West Dean). Planned work on West Dean church tower alone is going to cost over £200,000 and work is also planned to replace heating in East Dean Church.

The event is free; however, donations will be most welcome towards the fundraising appeal.

Refreshments will be available