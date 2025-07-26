Local home care company brings immersive dementia bus experience to Brighton

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham partners with Training2Care to offer Virtual Dementia Tour to dementia professionals in Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local home care company Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham, in collaboration with Training2Care, is bringing a unique opportunity for the community to experience life through the eyes of someone living with dementia.

The Virtual Dementia Tour bus will be stationed outside the Home Instead office at Waterside House, Basin Road North, Portslade on Tuesday 29th July, offering both professional training sessions and experience opportunities designed to deepen understanding of dementia and its daily challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tickets for the experience already sold out, Home Instead is looking forward to welcoming a variety of local businesses and community partners to the day, including Somerset Centre, Alzheimer’s Society and Age UK West Sussex.

Dementia Bus Experience Image

The innovative experience uses scientifically backed technology to simulate the sensory changes associated with dementia. Participants wear specially designed goggles, headphones and tactile insoles whilst attempting everyday tasks, experiencing first-hand the visual distortions, auditory confusion and sensory overload that characterise the condition.

Speaking about the initiative, Liz Brackley, Director of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham, said: "This immersive experience goes beyond traditional awareness campaigns. It allows people to truly understand what individuals with dementia face every day, creating genuine empathy and practical understanding.

"We're excited to offer this opportunity to our Care Professionals and other community members, providing enhanced training to partners who want to better support individuals living with dementia. This eye-opening experience helps break down barriers and creates a more compassionate, informed approach to dementia care across our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham provides personalised care services to older people in their own homes, including specialist dementia care, companionship services, personal care assistance, live-in care and domestic support.

To learn more about Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham's dementia support services, please call 01273 284090 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/brighton