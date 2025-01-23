Local LGBTQ+ voices take centre stage in new Chichester exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community exhibition celebrating the lives and stories of local LGBTQ+ individuals is opening at The Novium Museum in Chichester, developed in collaboration with Chichester Pride.

Opening on Saturday 1 February, ‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ highlights both local, national and international LGBTQ+ history, with a special focus on the personal experiences of individuals within the Chichester community.

Featuring personal stories, objects, and archival materials, ‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ marks a significant step toward amplifying LGBTQ+ voices that have historically been overlooked or erased. It also celebrates the journey of Chichester Pride, which has been at the heart of local LGBTQ+ advocacy and visibility since 2018.

A key feature of the exhibition is the inclusion of personal items contributed by members of Chichester’s LGBTQ+ community. In September 2024, a social media callout from The Novium Museum and Chichester Pride invited individuals to loan objects that hold deep significance in their LGBTQ+ journeys. The response was overwhelming and resulted in items including Pride flags carried in local marches, items of clothing worn to Pride events, personal letters, and much more all of which will be featured within the exhibition.

Chichester Pride parade.

These objects, which tell unique and powerful stories, and are accompanied by labels written by the owners themselves, offer a deeply personal insight into their experiences. The exhibition provides a rare opportunity to explore the intimate connections individuals have to these items, representing milestones, struggles, and moments of pride along their journeys to self-acceptance and expression.

In addition to personal submissions, the exhibition draws from The Novium Museum and Chichester Pride’s archive, showcasing the organisation’s history and accomplishments. The contributions from the Chichester Pride committee have been instrumental in making the exhibition a reality, ensuring that the voices of the community are central to the display.

Stuart Burrows, chair of Chichester Pride says: "This exhibition is a powerful reminder of the incredible diversity and strength within our local LGBTQ+ community. ‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ is not only a celebration of our past but also a commitment to a more inclusive and visible future which showcases why Pride is so important. We are honoured to share these personal stories and showcase the journey of Chichester Pride, alongside the voices of so many who have contributed to our community's progress."

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council says: “We’re proud to provide a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to share their stories and celebrate their journeys. ‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ is more than an exhibition – it’s also a testament to the resilience, strength and pride of the individuals involved. We hope this exhibition inspires visitors to reflect on the importance of visibility, acceptance, and the power of personal stories in shaping a more inclusive future.”

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to the generous support of Barratt David Wilson Homes’ and Chichester City Council.

Rebecca Edwards, Marketing Executive at Barratt David Wilson Homes says: “We are thrilled to be supporting Chichester Pride. We want to continue to support communities where we are building new developments and believe in building not just homes, but strong and supportive communities where everyone feels valued and represented.”

‘Out & Proud in Chichester’ opens at The Novium Museum on Saturday 1 February. Admission is free, with donations welcome. To find out more, visit www.thenovium.org/pride

The Novium Museum will be running a series of events and activities in celebration of the new exhibition. For more information visit thenovium.org/whatson