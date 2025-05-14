Locals invited to take a look at what’s happening at Northshore

There’s something quietly changing on the shoreline at Itchenor – and on Saturday 24th May, the team behind Northshore are inviting the Chichester Harbour community to come down and take a look for themselves.

From 10am to 4pm, Northshore Boatyard will be open for a relaxed, informal day by the water. It’s a chance to explore the evolving site, meet the people shaping it, and enjoy a few things you wouldn’t normally expect from your average boatyard.

Visitors can hop aboard electric dayboats for a harbour ride, watch boats being launched straight from dry land, and explore off-grid vehicles from Arksen – the marine and expedition company that co-produced David Attenborough’s new Ocean documentary.

Quarterdeck Café will be firing up the pizza oven and serving sharer platters, coffee, and bakes from local favourite Knead Bakery. From 1–3pm, there’ll be live acoustic music by the water from Graham Fargher.

Arksen U1700 Ultimate Overlander

There’s also the option to book a session in the pop-up waterfront sauna with Ritual Sauna Co. The idea, organisers say, is simple: no schedule, no pressure, and no sales pitch – just an invitation to come and explore.

“We’re trying to build something that works for boat owners, local businesses, and the wider harbour community,” says Jonny Boys, who leads the team at Northshore. “This is just a chance for people to see what’s here and what we’re working on – whether they’ve got a boat or just enjoy being near the water.”

Also on site for the day will be Northshore Boat Club and Chichester Boat Club – both offering the chance to explore the fleet and chat about what they offer.

The event is free to attend and open to all. No booking is required – just drop in any time between 10am and 4pm.