Locusts returns to Brighton Fringe

Following it’s sell-out debut at the 2024 Brighton Fringe Orange Works is proud to announce that Locusts is returning to Brighton Fringe 2025.

Locusts is a compelling mix of drama and black comedy; sensitively performed and beautifully written. It powerfully explores the impact of gay conversion therapy within an evangelical church, masterfully weaving together real-life experiences into a gripping fictional storyline.

Stephen's past resurfaces when Pete, a once-trusted church leader, reappears asking for Stephen’s help in repeating damaging mistakes. Now, they must both face the truth.

The play is deeply rooted in the personal experiences of Ian Tucker-Bell, who collaborated with Los Angeles-based writer Garth McLean to craft this poignant piece of theatre.

Stephen confronts Pete in "Locusts"

Locusts made a significant impact at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, earning four-star reviews from five publications, and a stellar five-star review from The Wee Review. BroadwayBaby.com hailed it as "An exemplary drama," while The Wee Review described it as "outstanding, understated, nuanced, and profoundly touching." The Voice magazine reviewed Locusts at Brighton Fringe 2024 and declared “Locusts is a triumph.”

Locusts shines a spotlight on a pressing issue while delivering a captivating theatrical experience. Don't miss your chance to witness this moving and thought-provoking production.

Orange Works is a dynamic new-writing theatre company based in Kent. Our previous productions include "Trans Pennine" ("Engaging, bitter-sweet comedy" - The Stage), "From Today Everything Changes" (⭐⭐⭐⭐ “moving, exquisite”- The 730 Review), and "Being Frank" (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Sublime... heartfelt" - Edinburgh Guide).

Locusts written by Ian Tucker-Bell & Garth McLean.

Pete comforts Stephen in "Locusts"

At The Lantern Theatre Monday 26th May at 19:00pm and Saturday 31st May at 2pm

Cast: Ian Tucker-Bell, Pierse Stevens, Nick Blessley, Cathy Treble.

Directed by Philip Holden.

Production Team: Philip Tucker-Bell

For more information and production images visit www.orangeworks.org.uk