London Mountain Film Festival at Ropetackle Shoreham

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham BN43 5EG presents films from the London Mountain Film Festival: Tuesday 4th March, 7.30 pm. Tickets available from the Box Office or on-line. £7.

LMFF is an annual feast of brand-new adventure, exploration, extreme sports, and documentary films from around the world - this will be the first time Ropetackle has participated.

Ropetackle’s LMFF event will feature an exciting and varied selection from the 2025 festival.

Festival films can still be submitted so the programme has yet to be announced - see the Ropetackle event listing at ropetacklecentre.co.uk/whats-on/ or visit the LMFF website londonmountainfestival.com/