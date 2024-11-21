London Mozart Players' family Christmas concert in Hastings

By Anna Bennett
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:25 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:48 GMT
London Mozart Players' (LMP) Brass Ensemble perform a selection of Christmas hits in a family-friendly concert at Henry Ward Hall on Thursday, December 12, 7pm with tickets starting at £5.

Unwind with a smorgasbord of timeless classics from a professional orchestra including sing-along carols and catchy Christmas No.1s. Joined by Rother Community Choir and young brass players from Create Music, this family-friendly concert will leave you feeling merry and bright this Christmas period by bringing you the music and sleigh bells the whole family know and love.

Christmas Crackers with LMP

Booking link: londonmozartplayers.com/whatson-event/christmas-crackers-hastings

LMP BRASS ENSEMBLE

Standard tickets: £10 Under 30s: £5 Under 5s go free

With their light-hearted personalities and irresistible trombone slides, the LMP Brass Ensemble will present your favourite Christmas tunes in flashy-brassy-fashion. Expect galloping around the hall and some fetching festive attire…

Young brass players from Create Music, the Music Education Hub for East Sussex, will join LMP to perform side-by-side. Peter Chivers, Director of Create Music, says: “It’s an exciting opportunity for young musicians to rehearse and perform alongside LMP’s musicians, and it provides unique insights into how the orchestra operates and what it’s like to be a professional player. A side-by-side experience focuses them on playing to the very best of their ability and really accelerates their progress."

Bolstering the sing-a-long carols and performing their own Christmas-y songs, Rother Community Choir join LMP for this concert. Rother Community Choir are a group of people who share a love of music and a desire to make a difference in the community. Through regular rehearsals, performances and charity events, they bring harmony, joy, and a sense of belonging to everyone involved.

