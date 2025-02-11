London tour guide Sally Botwright returns to give talk in Worthing
This time Sally will tell us about strange and often unnoticed places and things you may well have walked past in the streets of London. This is a follow-up to the talk she gave here some years ago with lots of new surprises.
This will be a 12 Noon talk followed by a two-course lunch. £28 per person. See the menu at www.indigorestaurant.info/events
HOW TO BOOK
Full refund if cancelled before 27th February 2025
Seating will be social unless otherwise requested
Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.
Please provide your food choices when booking and advise of any dietery requirments.
Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451