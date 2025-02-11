London tour guide Sally Botwright returns to give talk in Worthing

Popular London tour guide, Sally Botwrigh,t returns to Indigo Restaurant, Worthing on Thursday 13th March to give another fascinating talk about London’s mysteries and lesser known gems.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time Sally will tell us about strange and often unnoticed places and things you may well have walked past in the streets of London. This is a follow-up to the talk she gave here some years ago with lots of new surprises.

This will be a 12 Noon talk followed by a two-course lunch. £28 per person. See the menu at www.indigorestaurant.info/events

HOW TO BOOK

Sally Botwright

Full refund if cancelled before 27th February 2025

Seating will be social unless otherwise requested

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests are respectfully requested to pay in full when booking.

Please provide your food choices when booking and advise of any dietery requirments.

Please get in touch to book, you can reach us by contacting Reception at The Ardington Hotel, Steyne Gardens on 01903 230451