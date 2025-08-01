Looking forward to Heritage Open Days 2025

A Friends of Lewes TALK by Marcus Taylor in the Town Hall Lecture Room, Lewes, plus Online also, on Wed 20 August 2025 at 7.30 pm.

A preview of the programme for the 2025 Heritage Open Days weekend in Lewes (12-14 Sept 25). Find out which properties are opening their doors in 2025 and why you might choose to visit them.

The Talk is free for Members of Friends of Lewes and £4 for Non-Members (via Ticket Source and on the door).

This year’s focus for the Heritage Open Days (12-14 Sept 25) is ‘Architecture’ and offers free access to eighteen historic Lewes buildings plus five guided walks. For further details, and for venues and guided walks requiring advance booking, please visit https://friends-of-lewes.org.uk Advance booking, where required, opens on Thurs 21 August 2025 at 9am.

Lewes Victoria Hospital c 1909. Open for Heritage Open Days 2025 in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the support of vital community services in Lewes by the Friends of Lewes Victoria Hospital. Details on www.friends-of-lewes.org.uk and at Friends of Lewes Talk on 20 August at 7.30 pm at Lewes Town Hall.

Heritage Open Days celebrate England’s architecture and culture by offering free access to properties that are usually closed to the public, or charge for admission.

The Friends of Lewes has played a key part in ensuring the success of the Heritage Open Days event, taking on the lead role from 2011 onward.

In recent years, many historic Lewes buildings and outdoor sites have been featured, several providing guided tours. Some of these venues are highlighted on our Lewes Buildings of Note page.

The Friends of Lewes leaflets describing the 2025 venues, will be available from the Lewes Tourist Information Centre in the Precinct, the Town Hall, Lewes Library, and other outlets. Our open venues are also on the National Heritage Open Days website