Love songs and spirituals - an afternoon jazz concert in Hastings

The Lynda Murray Trio featuring Dr Adrian York on piano and Paul Whitten on double bass are playing an afternoon concert during Old Town Week in St Clement's Church, High Street Hastings TN34 3ES. Tuesday 5 August 3-4pm (doors open 2.30pm) £10/5 (free for children under 16 with an adult)

Lynda, Adrian and Paul played in a band before Covid and it is fantastic that they have the opportunity to play together again.

They will be playing music written by John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk as well as a couple of originals composed by Lynda.

Dr Adrian York was born into a five-generation family of musicians. He started his professional career topping the pop charts wearing a sailor’s hat in the jazzy 1980's boy band Roman Holiday.

From the late 1980s Adrian was a fixture on the pop session, light entertainment and jazz circuits in London. Adrian was the musical director for ANC's 25th Anniversary Show and Gay Pride. He became musical director for JazzFM Live Events as well as a bandleader at venues including Quaglinos, The Green Room (Cafe Royal), Pont de la Tour, The Grosvenor House, The Dorchester, The Waldorf and The Groucho Club. He has also built a career as a media composer with many credits in TV and radio.

Adrian is now a Senior Lecturer in Commercial Music at the University of Westminster. He also runs his own jazz trio with its signature show ‘Conversations with Bill’, a tribute to Bill Evans which is opening the East Grinstead Jazz Festival in 2025.

Lynda Murray has played in many Hastings music venues since the late 80's. One of the most memorable gigs was in 2005 when her quartet with PaulWhitten (db), Luke Rattenbury (gtr) and the late Dave Trigwell (drms) played the opening set for Courtney Pine at the De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill. She also played in the popular Jazz Breakfast series when St Mary in the Castle was reopened as a concert venue.

Lynda has a beautiful sound on her alto and also plays the sopranino a rarely heard or seen Eb saxophone that sounds 1 octave higher than an alto. Lynda also composes and arranges music for the musicians she works with. In the mid 2000's she set up two jazz venues 'Street Jazz' at the Street Cafe Hastings and 'Hastings Jazz Club' at the White Rock Hotel. She currently has another jazz trio called Mosaic Triangle with Paul Whitten and Yair Katz on percussion. This is about exploring the timbres of jazz drum and bass trio making jazz accessible to a younger audience. They regularly play Barnaby's Jazz Lounge and will also be playing on Sunday 10 August in Waves Unplugged in Bottle Alley Hastings between 3-4pm.

Paul Whitten is one of the best jazz bass players in the South East. Paul and Lynda have worked together for more than twenty years. In his early years as a professional musician Paul’s bass playing took him around the world and the most memorable time for him was in Paris regularly playing in Chet Baker’s quartet. Paul is a sideman in many Brighton jazz ensembles and has worked on many successful projects, Terry Seabrook's Milestones, a group thacelebrates the music of Miles Davis. He is also a member of the Adrian York Trio who tour a project called "Conversations with Bill".

www.lyndamurraymusic.co.uk/events