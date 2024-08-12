Loxwood Joust launches new full contact medieval fighting tournament

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Full contact medieval fighting team Invicta are set to excite with the clash of metal on metal and sword on armour, as they host the Loxwood Kingdom Cup tournament at The Loxwood Joust on August 17 and 18.

Welcoming teams from across the UK and Ireland, Invicta, the UK’s largest Buhurt Team, will bring excitement, awe and breathtaking skill as they lead the fight for victory and bravely battle to become Overall Tournament Champions.

Wearing full armour, swinging long swords and using punching shields; fierce and furious fighting will claim the Loxwood Meadow’s battlefield this coming weekend. Hosting a Passage of Arms, 16 teams of four full contact fighters will pit against each other over the two-day event.

The Saturday fighters will demonstrate their ability in sword and shield, sword and buckler, long sword, and pole arm. Each of these are one-on-one fights, where powerful strikes and hits score points. The day will culminate in a melee - known as a ‘meat grinder’ - where all 16 teams will use their skills to ‘put the other fighters on the floor’ until there is only one team left standing.

Full Contact Medieval Fighting at the Loxwood Joust.

On Sunday, in a day of high energy with big hits and big throws, the newer fighters will start the day facing off in an all-day team tournament. Early afternoon will see more experienced fighters join the fray, and with close to sixty fighters for the final set of mass battles, Invicta will take on all of the visiting clubs.

In true medieval style the rules are scarce, the fighting skills honored and the strong full body armour built to take the punishing hits. Working together, only impressive teamwork and strength to ‘take down to the floor’, will gain the winning teams a prize for the top Buhurt team and overall tournament champion.

This most spectacular immersive medieval festival, is once again set to relish the thundering of hooves, enjoy the entertainment of kings, fly with the falcons and marvel in the mystery of the marketplace for a third thrilling weekend.

The witches’ wizardry and the executioner’s exacting education will once again immerse you in times past, as the story of the people of Loxwood unfolds. Learn skills of olde from Masters of their trade and dine on banquets fit for a Queen. And for this third weekend only, the spirit of The Loxwood Joust can be enjoyed into the night with a weekend camping experience.

The Loxwood Joust is excellently located just off the B2133 between Wisborough Green and Loxwood with ample parking. Tickets are now on sale.

Workshops, camping, parking and banqueting experiences must be booked in advance when booking tickets at www.loxwoodjoust.co.uk.

Follow the realms announcements on @loxwoodjoust