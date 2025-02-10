Luke Davis pioneers a new era in Brighton’s art scene with Helm Gallery’s innovative business model

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Luke Davis, a Brighton entrepreneur and the driving force behind Rockwater, has transformed his eclectic background - from fast food and telesales to hospitality and contemporary art - into a remarkable success story.

As a seasoned venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur, Luke Davis’s superpower lies not only in his on-paper knowledge but also in his ability to recognise the needs of his audience. His success with the lifestyle restaurant Rockwater has prompted him to expand the model by opening Rockwater restaurants in the Sandbanks and Branksome Chine Beach. He has now turned his hand to the Contemporary art market and is applying that same innovative mindset to the traditional gallery business model.

Along with Eden Maseyk, he is co-founder of Helm Gallery, Brighton’s largest space for contemporary art. The gallery has been open for just one year, yet it has already gained global recognition for its sell-out exhibitions and commitment to emerging artists, earning praise from the likes of the Guardian and BBC News.

The art market has suffered in recent months (some say years), and the recent closure of Brighton’s long-established Enter Gallery underscores the challenges faced by local art spaces.

Recognising that traditional art sales alone may not sustain interest, in November 2024, Helm Gallery quickly undertook a transformation of the ground floor, blending its exhibition space with a more hospitality-focused offering, adding a California-designed interior scheme reminiscent of an inviting members club. With comfortable lounge seating areas and an elegant coffee & cocktail bar, Helm has created a space that allows visitors to view art in an entirely different way.

Eden Maseyk remarked, “Our aim has always been to remove the barriers to experiencing art and our ground floor has now been transformed to redefine the traditional gallery space. With new interiors, vibrant art, lush plants, cocktails, and luxurious lounge areas, we aim to create an immersive environment reinventing how visitors experience art. As a result, Helm Gallery has seen a significant increase in both footfall and revenue.”

As co-owners, Maseyk and Davis share a vision to provide an unprecedented arts and exhibition space in the heart of Brighton's cultural quarter. While Maseyk’s perspective as a curator influences the programming, Davis’ strategic insight propels the business forward.

Davis comments: “In constantly changing markets, businesses need to continually react to cultural and economic shifts. With this new business model, art is combined with hospitality to offer a sense of relaxation and accessibility; giving the visitor an opportunity to view art as if from the comfort of home.’

This idea of reacting to changing circumstances is not a new one to Davis: he originally opened Rockwater during the pandemic, quickly and skilfully pivoting the restaurant model to incorporate open-air seating and food huts, ensuring the business not only survived but thrived. Those elements remain an important part of that business today.

Davis adds: "Helm was always about creating a new kind of welcoming and dynamic space that defies the traditional idea of a gallery model. Brighton is such a vibrant place with so much talent and culture; we love being part of the community and we have great pride in what we’ve created.”

Luke Davis is available for interview.

About Luke Davis

Luke Davis’s route to success is unconventional. After dropping out of college without A-levels, he worked at Burger King, in telesales, as a labourer, and even ran club nights. At 25, while in a sales job at American Express, he decided – with no qualifications or university degree – to go into stockbroking. After training for online exams for ten weeks, he passed the first time. Luke clearly had a talent and got a job as a stockbroker at King & Shaxson; as soon as he was

In addition to his venture capital success, Luke has built and exited businesses across sectors including PR, tech, financial services, and hospitality. His exceptional global network of connections has been pivotal in securing key brand partnerships, and leveraging relationships to open doors and create opportunities. Luke's quick thinking, deal-focused mindset, and relationship-building expertise set him apart as a force to be reckoned with. Based in Brighton, Luke Davis has moved his businesses with the times, riding the waves and giving his clients exactly what they want.

About Helm Gallery

Individuality, openness and community. Helm is more than a traditional gallery space. Throughout its two floors, the gallery has curated a varied programme of exhibitions, inspiring events and a social space; giving a platform to artists and creatives on a global scale. A place to discover your new favourite artist, build your art collection, enjoy a host of talks, performances and workshops – and don’t forget to try the cocktails! Helm Gallery is striving towards a fresh approach to the arts, an all-encompassing philosophy favouring the bold and unique.

Helm Gallery, 15 North Road, Brighton, BN1 1YA Helm-Gallery.com - @helmgallery_

