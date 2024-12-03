Luna Hut launches new Nordic sauna experience at Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing

Luna Hut, celebrated for its wellness-focused, community-driven sauna experiences, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest location at Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing.

Accessed through the Beach House Grounds, this newest addition invites visitors to immerse themselves in a revitalising Nordic sauna experience by the sea. The site boasts a stunning new sauna build, chilled plunge tubs, an invigorating bucket shower, and a

spacious decked area with ample seating, providing the perfect setting to relax and reconnect in the heart of Worthing’s vibrant coastline.

Whether you’re looking to unwind in the soothing warmth of the sauna, feel the exhilaration of cold water therapy, or simply take in the panoramic views of the Sussex shoreline, Luna Hut’s Splashpoint location offers a truly unique wellness retreat.

Luna Hut Sauna

Laura and Mike, Luna Hut’s founders, share their excitement: "We’ve poured our passion for wellness and community into this new location.

"Worthing’s seafront is the perfect backdrop for an experience that helps people relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect—whether with nature, others, or themselves."

Following the success of Luna Hut’s Brighton launch last year, this expansion marks another milestone in the brand’s mission to make authentic, health-centred sauna experiences accessible to all. With affordability and inclusivity in mind, Luna Hut

Friends enjoying sauna.

ensures that everyone can enjoy the health benefits of sauna therapy, including stress reduction, improved circulation, muscle recovery, and detoxification.

Grand Opening Details:

Location: Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Beach House Grounds, Worthing

Facilities: Finnish wood-fired sauna, cold plunge tubs, bucket shower, and seating area

Booking: Visit www.lunahutsauna.co.uk for details and first-time user guides

Opening Date: December 12th 2024

Whether seeking relaxation, a touch of adventure, or a tranquil escape, Luna Hut’s

Splashpoint sauna promises to elevate every visit to Worthing’s lively seafront.