LURY Restaurant, Hastings' new contemporary eatery

By Issy Cianchi
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 16:28 BST
Lury delivers a unique approach to creative, ingredient-led cooking, drawing on British and Burgher heritage. The Burghers of Sri Lanka developed their own culinary style combining their European ancestry with the ingredients of Sri Lanka. Drawing on Jack’s British, European and Sri Lankan heritage our kitchen serves a unique tasting menu inspired by ingredients, memory and culture. We serve a set menu comprising 10-12 dishes that reflect our ethos and the best produce available on any given day. We are dedicating the entire month of June to a fish focused pescatarian menu.

The restaurant's 10 course menu includes dishes such as a deep fried string hopper with avocado, lardo and coconut sambol; Turmeric gnocchi with alliums; and toasted coffee marshmallow with caramelised white chocolate mousse and pickled plums.

Working closely with local producers and artisans, the restaurant sources the best ingredients available and combines them with both classical and modern techniques. To complement the culinary offerings, Lury boasts a thoughtfully curated wine list to enhance the dining experience, and cocktails utilising Sri Lankan spirits.

Behind the restaurant are husband and wife Jack Lury and Issy Cianchi who together have designed, built and marketed the restaurant into existence from its beginnings as a meal delivery kit in covid through to residencies throughout London and now to its permanent premises in Hastings.

The restaurant is located at 8 Cambridge Road, Hastings, TN34 1DJ

Lury has bookings available for dinner Thursday - Saturday and lunch on Saturday.

Working not only with the best local produce available but also with a wonderful community of local artists and ceramicists to create dishes and 3d installations in the restaurant.

1. Contributed

Working not only with the best local produce available but also with a wonderful community of local artists and ceramicists to create dishes and 3d installations in the restaurant.

Tumeric gnocchi - onion sambol - chive oil

2. Contributed

Tumeric gnocchi - onion sambol - chive oil

Collaborating with Sri Lankan fabric weavers to create the striking interior wall drapes creating a cosy, curated dining space.

3. Contributed

Collaborating with Sri Lankan fabric weavers to create the striking interior wall drapes creating a cosy, curated dining space.

Passion fruit pâte de fruits - arrack fudge - white chocolate and ginger

4. Contributed

Passion fruit pâte de fruits - arrack fudge - white chocolate and ginger

Related topics: Hastings, Sri Lanka
