LURY Restaurant, Hastings' new contemporary eatery

Lury delivers a unique approach to creative, ingredient-led cooking, drawing on British and Burgher heritage. The Burghers of Sri Lanka developed their own culinary style combining their European ancestry with the ingredients of Sri Lanka. Drawing on Jack’s British, European and Sri Lankan heritage our kitchen serves a unique tasting menu inspired by ingredients, memory and culture. We serve a set menu comprising 10-12 dishes that reflect our ethos and the best produce available on any given day. We are dedicating the entire month of June to a fish focused pescatarian menu.