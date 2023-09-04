BREAKING
Madcap comedy comes to Newhaven

The Brighton Fringe legend with his story about how he made and lost a billion quid in cryptocurrency comes to the Newhaven Festival of Fun on Saturday 9th September 2023
By Paula WoolvenContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST

Winner of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year and Pegasus Comedy Act LJ Da Funk lets you know everything you ever wanted to know about cryptocurrency but were afraid to ask!

Fresh from juggling accolades at the proms, drip-dried gangster and certified bona fide Brighton Fringe legend LJ DA FUNK explains how he scaled the blockchain and made and lost a cool billion from NFTs.

Plaudits:

LJ Da Funk
"There's a fine line between genius and insanity. LJ DA FUNK has crossed that line and kicked it to death" (The List)

"Relished every minute of it, an infectiously enjoyable quality." Steve Bennett (Chortle)

"Deceptively Clever" Bruce Dessau (Evening Standard)

"A welcome injection of weirdness into this Fringe’s comedy" (Broadway Baby)

Tickets available here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/lj-da-funk-blockchain-billionaire-tickets-674240951837

