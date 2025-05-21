Madehurst annual dog show

It's a great day out!

On Saturday, May 31, Madehurst will be hosting it's second annual dog show with eight classes for our canine friends, plants&stalls, cakes&tea, pizza van and bouncy castle plus much more. Come and join us!

Our Dog Show classes are:

prettiest bitch

best boy

puppy love (under one year)

golden oldie (over eight years)

most like its owner

waggiest tail

best rescue dog

best in show

Along side our dog show there will be teas and cakes, stalls and fun activities for all the family. Come and help us raise funds for Madehurst Church and SageHouse.