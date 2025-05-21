Madehurst annual dog show

By Philippa Barton
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 15:00 BST
It's a great day out!It's a great day out!
It's a great day out!
On Saturday, May 31, Madehurst will be hosting it's second annual dog show with eight classes for our canine friends, plants&stalls, cakes&tea, pizza van and bouncy castle plus much more. Come and join us!

Our Dog Show classes are:

  • prettiest bitch
  • best boy
  • puppy love (under one year)
  • golden oldie (over eight years)
  • most like its owner
  • waggiest tail
  • best rescue dog
  • best in show

Along side our dog show there will be teas and cakes, stalls and fun activities for all the family. Come and help us raise funds for Madehurst Church and SageHouse.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice