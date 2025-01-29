Major retrospective of Brighton's world-famous graffiti legend AROE opens this Friday at HELM Gallery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton's largest gallery HELM opens a visual retrospective of world-famous Brighton-based graffiti legend AROE this Friday, curated by his daughter and gallery owner Eden Maseyk, who meticulously brings her father’s legacy to life.

Helm Gallery is proud to announce, ‘From Then On’, a retrospective of world-famous graffiti legend, AROE, curated by his daughter and gallery owner Eden Maseyk, who meticulously brings her father’s legacy to life. Recognised as one of the most prominent names in graffiti and contemporary art worldwide, the artist lives and works in Brighton where his work has peppered the walls of the city.

From his beginnings in the UK music scene to his decades of experience in graffiti, Brighton art veteran AROE has long had roots in everything related to hip-hop culture. His artistic journey ignited in 1983, catalysed by the Buffalo Girls video on Top of the Pops which introduced him to the world of breaking and graffiti. “This is the coolest s*** I’ve ever seen...” he recalls, marking the moment that set him on his creative path. Co-founder of world-famous graffiti collective 'Heavy Artillery', his projects span the globe from Colombia to Egypt, Denmark, Russia, and Malaysia. Downtown Guadalajara to album artwork for renowned artists like Westside Gunn. AROE’s work transcends mere aesthetics; it often carries profound social messages. He reflects on a poignant project in Syria, where he painted around bullet holes to honour the site’s turbulent past. “That was probably one of my most emotional paintings,” he shares. He chose this approach deliberately, aiming not to overshadow the site’s violent history, but to let the scars of conflict coexist with his art.

Known for evolving the artistic possibilities of graffiti and expanding its parameters, AROE is a master of his craft, able to create large-scale murals without preparation, sketches, or projections. At the same time, through techniques involving mixed-media, augmented reality, spray paint and textural elements, AROE has a rare gift in translating the essence of graffiti to works on canvas, bringing the art from the street to the gallery.

Now, for the first time, AROE’s extensive career is being brought together in a visual retrospective of his artistic legacy, setting out a powerful survey which speaks to the cultural significance of graffiti worldwide. In an exhibition that comprises hundreds of unique, hand-painted original canvases, Helm Gallery invites visitors to explore a catalogue of AROE’s stylistic evolution, with the artist’s signature imagery spread across their exhibition hall. Hundreds of new paintings will rework his older iconic pieces. The exhibition echo’s themes explored throughout his career, such as societal issues, war, commercialism, as well as male identities; he explains: “graffiti is about one-upmanship, marking territory, flag-waving, peacocking – but it’s also about claiming an identity with a clan”.

The exhibition also showcases AROE’s latest direction – a more abstract approach reducing the graffiti paintings… “down to colour, emotion, surface & intention.” The result is a singular, fragmented mural which showcases four decades of lived experience at the forefront of counterculture. The mural will appear as a vast pixelated image. Each of the available works will represent a unique snapshot of AROE’s incredibly storied career; from his iconic B-boys and Grace Jones references to images of At-Ats and Mike Tyson. And, demonstrating the gallery’s commitment to accessibility, art lovers can acquire one of the original canvases for just £100.

‘From Then On’ is curated by Eden Maseyk, co-owner of Helm Gallery but also AROE’s daughter, bringing the story full circle. Having observed her father’s career her whole life, and often being present at the side lines as he worked, Eden has worked with her father’s graffiti paintings before. But this will be the first time the gallerist has curated her father’s legacy as a solo survey in her own gallery, Helm, whose name was in fact conceived by AROE himself – inspired by the old city name Brighthelmstone, as well as the idea of "taking the helm" with a new approach to experiencing art.

“From Then On…” is a full circle moment not just for being a retrospective of my dad’s work but also for me as a gallerist.

My childhood was spent watching him do paintings in the street, helping him complete backgrounds or footing a ladder. These experiences had a significant impact on my life, its why art is such an integral part of me and why I feel that it should be for everyone else.

There’s something incredibly special about being able to present his work within the context of my own gallery, seeing the highs and lows of his lived experience as an artist culminating in his relentless pursuit of being able to make a living off of his artwork, it only feels right that I can give him his flowers in such a setting..” Eden Maseyk,

“I tried my hardest to be the best dad I could whilst also dedicating any spare moment to graffiti. In hindsight I’m happy with my choices, as it appears I did pretty ok at both…” AROE