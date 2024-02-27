Make new friends at Hearing Club
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Club will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 10:30am to 12pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing or dual sensory loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills, including equipment available, that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
There will be free refreshments and raffle, and all are welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].