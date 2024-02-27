Make new friends at Hearing Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing or dual sensory loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills, including equipment available, that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be free refreshments and raffle, and all are welcome so put a note in your diary.