Many hands make lanterns work!

Light work was made of making colourful lanterns at a workshop held as part of the preparations to ILLUMINATE Bognor Regis on the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Held at The Track, thirty keen young and not so olds got down and sticky under the expert guidance of local artist Mark Antony Haden Ford and his team, crafting brightly coloured lanterns from willow, tissue paper, masking tape and glue.

Organisers Bognor Regis Seafront lights thanked BRBID for sponsoring the venue and Bognor Regis Town Council for sponsoring the artists who lead the sessions.

Lantern makers will be carrying their lit creations during the walking parade on the Sunday evening, the 27th which leaves London Road Car Park at 8.30pm finishing on the Place St Maur for prize-giving.