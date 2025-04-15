Marnie Weber: Whispering Silence - coming soon to Inspection Pit

Inspection Pit is thrilled to present Whispering Silence, a solo exhibition by Marnie Weber, her first in the UK since 2009. Curated by Phoebe Ahern, the show will revolve around the narratives of two films, The Sea of Silence (2009) and Weber’s latest release, House of the Whispering Rose (2025), as well as featuring her sculpture and collage, alongside new paintings on paper inspired by the surrounding landscapes of the South Downs.

‘An aging silent film era starlet, Rose Bloom — played by Weber — lives alone in an elegant, abandoned mansion from a time of splendour and opulence. Rose is clearly from a bygone era, clinging to memories of a time when she was relevant and beloved. In her loneliness, she begins to conjure imaginary friends to guide her toward enlightenment.’

Marnie Weber lives and works in Los Angeles, CA, and Milford, CT. She exhibits internationally, most recently presenting her solo show When Roses Bloom at Heidi Gallery, Berlin. Her work is held in prestigious public collections, and for Whispering Silence, loans have been made from the collections of MAMCO (Musée d'Art Moderne et Contemporain), Geneva, and Le Musée des Beaux-Arts de La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.

In addition to her work as an artist, Weber leads a significant musical career. She first emerged as part of the early Los Angeles punk scene, performing as a musician, before transitioning into performance art and filmmaking, and has since released numerous solo albums.

Whispering Silence is open from May 10 until June 7, with a private view on Friday, May f16 rom 6-9 pm, at Inspection Pit, East Harting, West Sussex, GU31 5LZ.

Please check the website for opening hours and to book your visit: www.inspectionpit.uk/whispering-silence

Marnie Weber, Gloomy Balloons, 2009, collage on archival pigment print mounted on Sintra, 50.2 x 60.3 cm (19 3/4 x 23 3/4 in.)

Marnie Weber, House of the Whispering Rose, 2025, film still

Marnie Weber, The Sea of Silence, 2009, film still

Marnie Weber, House of the Whispering Rose, 2025, film still

