Massed choir performances in West Sussex for 2025

West Sussex Music has two massed choir performances taking place in Horsham and Worthing next year and tickets are on sale now!

The concerts are taking place at Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday, February 11 and at Christ’s Hospital on Thursday, February 27. They will involve around 500 students from 20 secondary school, colleges and SEND schools.

The events - Sings Live! North and Sings Live! South - bring together 11–18-year-olds to perform in a massed choir at a professional performance venue in front of a public audience.

Everyone’s invited to come to the performances, with tickets priced at £10 for adults, and £5 for concessions.

This year’s mass-choral works feature music by British neo-soul artist Laura Mvula, American singer and composer Moira Smiley and British contemporary classical composer, Kerry Andrew.

West Sussex Music are indebted to our partners and world-leading choral organisatin, The Sixteen, for delivering our Sings Live in-school project launch workshops in Autumn 2024 in preparation for Sing Live North and South concerts. James Underwood, Chief Executive of West Sussex Music, said:

“The Sings Live! performances are year after year a genuine celebration of youth singing and the joy that it can bring. These concerts mark the culmination of lots of hard work by teachers and their students. We have two wonderful locations for our February events would encourage everyone who enjoys singing to come along.”

Sings Live! events are led by Rachel Maby, West Sussex Music’s Schools Singing Leader:

“Sings Live! is a wonderful opportunity to bring together young people across our county to perform high quality choral music at a professional venue in front of a large public audience. This year we’re proud to feature diverse repertoire arranged for young voices by female and non-binary composers, showcasing pop, folk and contemporary classical works, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy!”

The Sings Live! South performance will be at Worthing Assembly Hall on Tuesday, February 11 at 6pm. The Sings Live! North performance will take place at Christ’s Hospital on Thursday, February 27 at 6pm.