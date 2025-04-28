May Fair and Plant Sale in Littlehampton
Come on down in support of your local bonfire society at this our biggest annual fund raising event.
Venue; Guiding Centre
Duke Street
Littlehampton
BN17 6ER
Saturday 10th May 11am to 2.30pm
Huge plant sale, raffle, grocery trolley raffle, home-made cakes, jams and marmalade's, tombola's, stalls, teas and coffees.
Come on down to support your local bonfire society. You could even pick up a membership form as we are currently actively recruiting!