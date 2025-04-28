May Fair and Plant Sale in Littlehampton

By Susan Baker
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:28 BST
Come on down in support of your local bonfire society at this our biggest annual fund raising event.

Venue; Guiding Centre

Duke Street

Littlehampton

Billy & Ben on the cake stallBilly & Ben on the cake stall
BN17 6ER

Saturday 10th May 11am to 2.30pm

Huge plant sale, raffle, grocery trolley raffle, home-made cakes, jams and marmalade's, tombola's, stalls, teas and coffees.

Come on down to support your local bonfire society. You could even pick up a membership form as we are currently actively recruiting!

