May half term activities in Burgess Hill

On Tuesday 27th May, Young Carers are invited to Burgess Hill Youth to prepare items for the Summer Fayre parade!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The session will run from 10am-2.30pm, at Fairfield Community Centre and lunch will be provided free of charge by The Mustard Seed Café. Attendance is FREE but spaces my be registered in advance via www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/young-carers/

Then on Wednesday 28th May, Wowzer Wednesday returns for 2025 with FREE inflatables in St John's Park! Drop along between 11am and 3pm, where 5-12 year olds can go on the inflatable assault course, bouncy pillow, or laser tag. For little ones there will be a separate under 5’s area with a small bouncy castle and soft play run by The Triangle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no need to book, just turn up, register at the designated gazebo to collect your wrist band and off you go! For more information visit: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/wowzer-wednesday/

Twelfth Night Poster

To finish the half term, Lord Chamberlain's Men will perform Twelfth Night on Sunday 1st June! The performance will take place outside at Burgess Hill Girls, starting at 6pm (gates open at 5pm).

Tickets are £18 for an adult and £8 for a child under 16. Tickets can be booked via the Help Point, in person at 96 Church Walk, by calling 01444 247726 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil