May half term activities in Burgess Hill
The session will run from 10am-2.30pm, at Fairfield Community Centre and lunch will be provided free of charge by The Mustard Seed Café. Attendance is FREE but spaces my be registered in advance via www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/young-carers/
Then on Wednesday 28th May, Wowzer Wednesday returns for 2025 with FREE inflatables in St John's Park! Drop along between 11am and 3pm, where 5-12 year olds can go on the inflatable assault course, bouncy pillow, or laser tag. For little ones there will be a separate under 5’s area with a small bouncy castle and soft play run by The Triangle.
There’s no need to book, just turn up, register at the designated gazebo to collect your wrist band and off you go! For more information visit: www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/wowzer-wednesday/
To finish the half term, Lord Chamberlain's Men will perform Twelfth Night on Sunday 1st June! The performance will take place outside at Burgess Hill Girls, starting at 6pm (gates open at 5pm).
Tickets are £18 for an adult and £8 for a child under 16. Tickets can be booked via the Help Point, in person at 96 Church Walk, by calling 01444 247726 or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil