MAYFLY directed by Jeff Graves to be performed in Hastings

The debut play was written by Joe White who ‘ is an alumnus of the Orange Tree Writers Collective, part of the lifeblood of the OT, working to nurture exceptional talent. He was a member of the prestigious Old Vic 12, a group of the country's most highly regarded young writers, directors and producers. He was also selected to be the Channel 4 Playwright on Attachment at Pentabus Theatre Company.’ https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/about/news/joe-white-on-his-play-mayfly/

Under the exceptional direction of Jeff Graves and Assistant Director Jane Midwinter- the cast and production team has worked so hard to bring this play to life and it really deserves a big audience each night. You can support the local theatre scene by sharing our work and buying a ticket on The Stables website!

There is also a podcast via the link featuring our cast, talking about the importance of this play. https://stablestheatre.co.uk/mayfly/

We hope to see you there and share a story that highlights the importance of love and hope - it's a real coming together of sorts.

1 . Contributed Rachel Mccarron as ‘Cat’ Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Director Jeff Graves Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lee Lyons as ‘Ben’ Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Assistant Director Jane Midwinter with cast and crew Photo: Submitted