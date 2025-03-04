MAYFLY directed by Jeff Graves to be performed in Hastings

By Jemima Bowler
Contributor
Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
MAYFLY, directed by Jeff Graves is performing at The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre in Hastings from 18th-22nd March 2025. A beautiful story of hope after loss within a family. Our team is continuously working hard to bring audiences a story very much worth sharing. - 'An awful lot can happen in a single day'. Featuring Seth Ringrose as 'Harry', Jemima Bowler as 'Loops', Rachel Mccarron as 'Cat' and Lee Lyons as 'Ben', Mayfly showcases real people facing real emotional challenges within a family unit - it's heartbreakingly funny and heartwarmingly human.

The debut play was written by Joe White who ‘ is an alumnus of the Orange Tree Writers Collective, part of the lifeblood of the OT, working to nurture exceptional talent. He was a member of the prestigious Old Vic 12, a group of the country's most highly regarded young writers, directors and producers. He was also selected to be the Channel 4 Playwright on Attachment at Pentabus Theatre Company.’ https://orangetreetheatre.co.uk/about/news/joe-white-on-his-play-mayfly/

Under the exceptional direction of Jeff Graves and Assistant Director Jane Midwinter- the cast and production team has worked so hard to bring this play to life and it really deserves a big audience each night. You can support the local theatre scene by sharing our work and buying a ticket on The Stables website!

There is also a podcast via the link featuring our cast, talking about the importance of this play. https://stablestheatre.co.uk/mayfly/

We hope to see you there and share a story that highlights the importance of love and hope - it's a real coming together of sorts.

Rachel Mccarron as ‘Cat’

1. Contributed

Rachel Mccarron as ‘Cat’ Photo: Submitted

Director Jeff Graves

2. Contributed

Director Jeff Graves Photo: Submitted

Lee Lyons as ‘Ben’

3. Contributed

Lee Lyons as ‘Ben’ Photo: Submitted

Assistant Director Jane Midwinter with cast and crew

4. Contributed

Assistant Director Jane Midwinter with cast and crew Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice