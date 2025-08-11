McDonald's volunteers from Brighton restaurants take part in litter pick following Brighton Pride

Local Brighton McDonald’s restaurant teams took part in a litter pick following the Brighton Pride celebrations, in a bid to keep their local areas tidy.

Four crew members and helpers from the restaurants, which are owned and operated by local Franchisee Yas Turen, collected four large bags of rubbish between them. The team tidied multiple areas including London Road, The Level, Open Market and Oxford Street.

To get into the Pride spirit and to show their support for the event, McDonald’s crew members decorated the restaurants for the weekend, hosted face painting for charity and even set up a DJ booth!

Local McDonald’s Franchisee Yas Turen, who owns and operates the restaurants, and who organised the event, said: “Brighton Pride is such an important event in our city, and I couldn’t be prouder of my fantastic team for giving their time to their local community, ensuring the areas we all enjoy are clear of litter.

"I know many of our crew and customers took part in the festivities over the weekend, and if a litter pick is one way we can show our support and appreciation, then we’re proud to be involved.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in local communities for over 35 years. Crews across the UK cover a total of 5,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect all types of litter, not just McDonald’s branded packaging). This equates to 260,000 miles, or the distance from Earth to the Moon since the programme began in the late ‘80s.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce. The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past four years too, and since 2015, has installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants.

McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.