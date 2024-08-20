Meet Gazza in Worthing this November

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British football icon Paul "Gazza" Gascoigne visits Worthing on November 7 to tell the incredible story of his roller-coaster career.

If you're from Sussex, this is your chance to meet and hear from arguably England's greatest ever footballer. Expect an evening of hilarious anecdotes, inspiring match-day stories, and never-heard before tales that you'll struggle to forget for a lifetime.

In many people's books, Paul Gascoigne is England's greatest ever footballer. "Gazza" captured the hearts of fans around the world with his ability to influence any match, against any opposition.

Whether it be a FA Cup final screamer, a magical run to assist a team-mate, or his famous goal against Scotland at Euro '96, everyone has their favourite Gazza moment.

An Evening With Gazza.

It's fair to say, Gazza had a cheeky side on and off the pitch. This is your opportunity to hear some of his hilarious tales from an illustrious career, playing across the world at the highest level in football.

From the dentist chair, stealing Ostriches from zoo's, and many more tales you may not have heard - Gazza visits Worthing to reveal all...

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Ticket Details:

VIP Ticket £65 -

Guaranteed priority seating. (Rows 1-6).

A professionally printed photo with Paul

Live memorabilia auction, presented by Park Lane Memorabilia https://parklanememorabilia.co.uk/

Audience-led Q&A: submit your questions for Paul to [email protected]

Silver Ticket £38 -

Rows 7-17 seating.

After the VIPs have had their photograph taken with Paul we will offer the opportunity to Silver Ticket Holders to purchase a professionally taken photograph of Yourself with Gazza.

Live memorabilia auction, presented by Park Lane Memorabilia https://parklanememorabilia.co.uk/

Audience-led Q&A: submit your questions for Paul to [email protected]

