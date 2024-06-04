Meet new friends at Hearing Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The next meeting of the Uckfield Hearing Club will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 10:30am to 12 noon at The Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield TN22 1AR.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.