Meet Ralf the Rascally Cockapoo in the pages of new book

Ralf, an exuberant black cockapoo who lives in Chichester, has inspired a humorous picture book for grown-ups.

Conceptually based on the Ladybirds for Grown-ups series the book takes a wry look at Ralf, his predilections and misadventures and his relationship with his adoring human.

The book is beautifully illustrated by award winning Sarah-Leigh Wills of Happydesigner.

Ralf will be appearing with the author, Jan Tate, at Oxmarket Contemporary in Chichester on Saturday 1st February between 10.30 and 14.30 for cuddles and book signings.