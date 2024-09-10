Meet the Makers craft fair launches the start of autumn at Standen House & Garden

The Maker’s Fair presents a three-day craft event from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 15 at Standen, the Arts and Crafts house and garden found at the end of a quiet Sussex lane near East Grinstead.

Standen is the ideal setting to discover beautiful artwork, ceramics, textiles, jewellery and handmade wares. With a variety of high-quality artist and maker stalls to shop from, there is also the chance to see how things are made, with captivating demonstrations throughout the event.

On Goose Green, the open space that lies in front of the old farmhouse, you'll find an array of stalls offering maker demonstrations. Enjoy activities such as stone carving, spoon carving, basketry, printmaking, and clay sculpting.

Don't miss the special guest appearance by master potter Roberto Gagliano, who will be throwing large vessels on the wheel on Saturday, September 14. Watch the makers at work, ask questions, and see their creations develop throughout the day.

Meet the Makers at Standen.

There’s also The Makers Marquee, a large showcase of stalls offering an abundance of beautiful handmade wares and artwork. Come and talk to the makers, learn about their work, and buy directly from artisans.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Sackville Lacemakers of East Grinstead will join other local makers at Standen. Watch them at work in the Makers Marquee and discover how they are preserving this traditional craft for future generations.

Still keeping up the tradition of Arts and Crafts techniques and style, Standen regularly hosts exhibitions by local makers and craftspeople. The house itself is one of the finest examples of the Arts and Crafts movement and was designed by Philip Webb (1831-1915), the ‘Father’ of the Arts and Crafts movement.

Together with his partner and friend, William Morris (1834-1896), they created a house for the Beale family at Standen, complete with Morris wallpapers and classic Arts and Crafts era furnishings.

Visit The Maker’s Fair at Standen from Friday, September 13 until Sunday, September 15 between 10am and 4pm. Normal admission applies.