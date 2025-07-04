Meet them on the corner! … Folk rock legends Lindisfarne to play Eastbourne

Geordie folk rock legends Lindisfarne play Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre this month.

The ever-popular band fronted by co-founder Rod Clements are back touring an extensive repertoire of world-renowned songs delivered in the cheerfully engaging way that has trademarked its stage act since formation in Newcastle in 1970.

Lindisfarne’s pioneering sound, combining acoustic instruments like mandolin and fiddle with their electric blues roots, proved the perfect medium for catchy, memorable songs, many written by band co-founder, Alan Hull.

Hits such as “Meet Me On The Corner”, “Lady Eleanor”, “Run For Home” and “Fog On The Tyne” continue to resonate down the years, and in the process slipped into the very fabric of British culture.

Lindisfarne: an enduring music legend

The Clements-penned hit “Meet Me On The Corner” paved the way for their classic ‘Fog On The Tyne’ release to become the UK’s top-selling album of 1972.

Further acclaimed albums were to follow, buoyed up by powerful live performances. An accessible, unpretentious style bestowed them with an enviable reputation as festival favourites, while the Lindisfarne annual Christmas concerts held in their native Newcastle became the stuff of legend.

Says Rod: “People keep coming back to Lindisfarne live and while that carries on, we carry on.

“It’s going to be great to be back in Eastbourne - and we’re hoping everybody will join in!”

​26th July - EASTBOURNE - Royal Hippodrome Theatre - TICKETS