Michelham Priory Celebrates 80 Years Since Victory in Europe with WWII Living History Weekend – This Weekend, 7–8 June

Step back in time this weekend, 7-8 June, as Michelham Priory House & Gardens celebrates 80 years since Victory in Europe with a vibrant WWII Weekend. This special event brings the sights, sounds, and stories of wartime Britain to life at a site that once sheltered evacuees and hosted Canadian troops during the Second World War.

Enjoy live wartime music from the Land Girl singers, explore interactive displays and living history exhibits including a vintage Fordson Standard Tractor, wartime family stories, and historic military vehicles like a 1941 Dodge WC12, a 1943 GMC 6×6, and a wartime ambulance. Meet reenactors throughout the grounds, including a powerful portrayal of a Polish RAF officer and his English wife, based on real-life accounts.

“Michelham Priory played a real role in the war effort, so it’s incredibly special to bring that history to life on-site,” says Neil Couzens, Marketing Manager at Sussex Past. “From the vehicles and reenactors to the family activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while remembering this important milestone.”

With children’s games, crafts, a mock air raid shelter, and hands-on activities, there’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained. A quiet Poppy Memorial Area offers space for reflection, while those in 1940s attire can enter to win a free Sussex Past membership by sharing a photo on social media.

Take time to relax in the Priory’s beautiful gardens, bring a picnic, or enjoy homemade, locally sourced food at the on-site Blue Door Café.

Special event admission: £10 for adults, £5 for children and students.

Find out more: https://sussexpast.co.uk/event/ww2-weekend-a-celebration-of-ve-80/

