Mid Sussex District Council launches ‘Play Days on Tour’

Mid Sussex District Council is pleased to announce the start of ‘Play Days on Tour’ this month, following popular demand and yearly increases in attendance.

Ten free, family-friendly events will be held during the summer holidays for children under 10. Starting on 29th July in Haywards Heath, and finishing on 27th August in Crawley Down, there will be two events each week, with a variety of different activities.

Children and their parents will be able to take part in giant outdoor games, DJ workshops, circus skills, puppet shows, sports skills, arts and crafts, and much more. Each event will be held in one of the regions beautiful green parks and open spaces.

Other venues hosting Play Days will be in East Grinstead, Hurstpierpoint, Ardingly, Hassocks, Handcross, Burgess Hill, Cuckfield and Bolney.

Play Days on Tour schedule of events

The forthcoming events will run twice-weekly from 1:00pm – 3:00 pm, on the following dates:

Tuesday 29th July – Victoria Park, Haywards Heath

Wednesday 30th July – East Court – Lower Field, East Grinstead

Tuesday 5th August – Court Bushes – Husterpierpoint

Wednesday 6th August – Ardingly Rec, Ardingly

Tuesday 12th August – Adastra Park, Hassocks

Wednesday 13th August – Handcross Rec, Handcross

Tuesday 19th August – Worlds End Rec, Burgess Hill

Wednesday 20th August – Whitemans Green, Cuckfield

Tuesday 26th August – Bolney Rec, Bolney

Wednesday 27th August – The Haven Rec, Crawley Down

Councillor Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “We’re delighted to be starting this new series of Play Day events for our local communities this summer.

“They’ve increased in popularity every year, and we’re pleased to be able to support even more families across the district with free, fun, outdoor activities during the school holidays.

“The cost of a family day out can be challenging for many, and we know these events are much valued by parents looking for opportunities to entertain and engage their children in meaningful ways over the holidays.”

To find out more, and to register for updates, please visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

Booking isn’t required, families can just turn up and join in. Due to limited parking at some locations, Mid Sussex District Council is advising visitors to walk, cycle or use public transport, if possible.