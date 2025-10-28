Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled and Lancing Equestrian Centre announce exciting new partnership to support inclusive horsemanship

Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled, a local charity dedicated to providing therapeutic horse riding opportunities for people with disabilities, is proud to announce a new partnership with Lancing Equestrian. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making equestrian sport and activity more inclusive, accessible and impactful across the Mid Sussex community.

The partnership will see Lancing Equestrian providing dedicated facilities, horses and ponies and support to help Mid Sussex RDA’s outreach and programme capacity. Weekly sessions will offer children and adults with a range of physical and learning disabilities the chance to develop confidence, coordination and connection through horse-based therapy.

Chair Catherine Pugh of Mid Sussex RDA commented: “This partnership will allow future growth and to ultimately reach more riders than ever before. The facilities and team at Lancing Equestrian are outstanding and we are thrilled to begin this new chapter together.”

Amy Baker, Director of Lancing Equestrian shared the group’s excitement and commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Mid Sussex RDA to Lancing Equestrian. Horses have a unique ability to heal, empower and connect and we’re honoured to play a part in supporting this incredible work.”

Mid Sussex RDA - session taking place

The official launch of the partnership will be marked with a celebratory open day on Saturday 1 November, from 10am, where supporters, families and members of the public can learn more about

the initiative, meet the horses and explore volunteering opportunities.

About Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled:

Part of the national Riding for the Disabled Association, Mid Sussex RDA delivers equine-assisted activities to improve the lives of people with physical and learning disabilities through riding and horse care. Visiwt https://www.midsussex-rda.org/

William - Mid Sussex RDA's pony at Lancing Equestrian.

About Lancing Equestrian

Lancing Equestrian is a 5* riding facility in West Sussex, offering riding lessons, livery and horse care services with a strong focus on community involvement and horsemanship excellence.

https://lancingequestrian.co.uk/