Middlesex CCC and Preston Nomads unite for T20 showdown - and a good cause

Get ready for an exhilarating afternoon of cricket and community spirit as Middlesex County Cricket Club take on Preston Nomads CC in a thrilling charity T20 Match on Sunday, August 3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Preston Nomads Cricket Club, the afternoon event promises exciting on-field action featuring first team men’s, women’s and disabled players, plus a star-studded live auction with exceptional money-can’t-buy experiences hosted by former England bowler and cricket analyst Angus Fraser.

This inclusive event set within the glorious backdrop of the South Downs National Park brings together top players from both clubs for an unforgettable day that blends competitive cricket with fundraising for a great cause – to save Fulking Village Hall for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For just £25, pre booked ticket holders will gain full access to the event, including the chance to hear insights and stories from Angus Fraser, enjoy the thrilling live auction with exclusive, money-can’t-buy experiences, and soak up the atmosphere of a classic summer afternoon at the cricket.

Preston Nomads playing at home in Fulking

Included with the ticket price is a sumptuous traditional cricket tea featuring a tempting selection of fresh sandwiches, savoury pastries, homemade cakes, and a fresh fruit platter — a perfect way to refuel and mingle with fellow cricket fans. A pay as you go bbq will also be available throughout the afternoon.

Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fulkingvillagehall or https://preston-nomads.com

The event will feature a live auction boasting exceptional prizes that offer unforgettable, behind-the-scenes cricket experiences. Auction lot highlights include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a) a guided tour of Lord's Cricket Ground followed by lunch at the Lord's Tavern, hosted by Angus Fraser

Action at Preston Nomads' ground

b) an exclusive lunch in the committee room at Lords.

c) a prestigious dinner in the Long Room at Lords at a Middlesex Count Cricket Club event; and

d) Premium tickets to a 2026 England Test Match, offering an unmissable chance to watch world-class cricket live at Lords.

The charity fundraiser coincides with the Sussex Junior Cricket Festival under-18s final that also takes place at Preston Nomads on the same day between 1pm and 6:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These exclusive prizes provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for cricket fans and supporters of the community and we are thrilled that we can support this event,” said Michael Finlay of ARK Build PLC, who are the main sponsor of the event.

“We are really pleased to partner with Middlesex CCC to offer these unique opportunities and to also raise essential funds to save Fulking Village Hall” said Phil Brown of Preston Nomads Cricket Club.

Event programme: 12:30pm – 1pm: Arrivals; 1pm – 2:30pm: First Innings; 2:30pm – 4pm: Cricket Tea, Speeches, Auction, and BBQ; 4pm – 5:30pm: Second Innings.

Fraser is a former England fast-medium bowler who played international cricket between 1989 and 1995. Known for his accuracy and tactical bowling, Fraser took 206 wickets in 46 Test matches and 113 wickets in 64 One Day Internationals for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his playing career, he has become a respected cricket commentator and analyst, working with major broadcasters and offering expert insights into the game.

Fulking Village Hall CIO is a registered charity established to acquire, preserve and restore the village hall in Fulking, West Sussex. The hall serves as a vital community resource hosting a wide range of events, activities, and services for local residents.

The hall is listed as an Asset of Community Value and the CIO have until December 2025 to raise the necessary funds to acquire it before it is put up for sale on the open market. The CIO wishes to secure the hall’s future and maintain it as an accessible, welcoming hub for the community now and for generations to come.