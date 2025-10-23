Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival – Errol Linton Band lights up The Lion’s Den Café 22nd October 2025

From the moment Errol Linton and his band took the stage, the audience knew they were in for something special. The warmth of Linton’s harmonica, paired with his deep, soulful vocals and the band’s effortless groove, filled the room with that unmistakable energy that only live blues can bring. Each song carried its own story — a blend of London blues and reggae influences that showcased Linton’s distinctive sound and years of musical mastery.

The atmosphere was electric, and by the second half of the evening, it was impossible for many to stay seated. Guests who had been tapping their feet and nodding along soon found themselves up and dancing between the tables, turning The Lion’s Den into a lively and joyful dance floor. The smiles, laughter, and cheers captured the true spirit of what the upcoming festival promises to be — a celebration of music, community, and connection.

The Lion’s Den Café provided the perfect backdrop for the evening — a cosy, welcoming venue that allowed guests to enjoy not only outstanding live music but also delicious food and friendly hospitality. The setting added to the charm of the event, reminding everyone why Midhurst has become such a vibrant hub for local arts and culture.

This exclusive preview event served as a “taster” of what is to come for the Midhurst Jazz, Food & Blues Festival, which will officially take place from 14th–16th November 2025. If the Errol Linton Band’s performance was anything to go by, festivalgoers can expect a spectacular weekend filled with top-class musicianship, great food, and a truly welcoming community atmosphere.

As Midhurst looks ahead to the full festival in November, one thing is certain: the bar has been set high. With the energy and excellence of the Errol Linton Band leading the way, this year’s Jazz, Food & Blues Festival is shaping up to be one of the highlights of Midhurst’s cultural calendar.

Copyright to Eternal Focus Photography

www.eternalfocus.photography

