Midhurst Town Council's summer street party date

Summer Street Party 2024.

Midhurst Town Council will be hosting their annual Summer Street Party on August 24, between 11am and 3pm.

There will be lots to do for all ages, including FREE fun fair rides, FREE face painting, live music, interactive street performers, and a children’s games area.

There will be stalls, gym challenges, tombolas, and our businesses will be spilling out on to the street.

Come hungry as our cafes, restaurants and pubs have a huge variety of food options, and there will also be street food vendors too.