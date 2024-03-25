Midhurst's egg-cellent Easter Trail returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Easter Trail, provided by Midhurst Town Council, is a free event for families locally and visiting for the day.

Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council says: "The holidays can be an expensive time for families, so we are glad we are able to provide an activity and also give away a small gift to those young people taking part."

All young people with a completed trail sheet can receive a small gift from Midhurst Town Council.

The Old Library, on Knockhundred Row, will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 3, 4 and 5, from 10am-2pm, as well as during the monthly Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturday, April 6.