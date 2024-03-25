Midhurst's egg-cellent Easter Trail returns
Midhurst's free family Easter Trail springs to life on Friday, March 29 and runs until Saturday, April 6. Families are invited to take part by collecting a trail sheet from the Old Library on Knockhundred Row, following the clues around town and unscrambling the secret Easter word to win a small prize!
The Easter Trail, provided by Midhurst Town Council, is a free event for families locally and visiting for the day.
Richard Watts, Chairman of the Town Council says: "The holidays can be an expensive time for families, so we are glad we are able to provide an activity and also give away a small gift to those young people taking part."
All young people with a completed trail sheet can receive a small gift from Midhurst Town Council.
The Old Library, on Knockhundred Row, will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 3, 4 and 5, from 10am-2pm, as well as during the monthly Farmers and Artisan Market on Saturday, April 6.
More information is available at the website www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk