Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures announce March 2025 headline Shoreham show

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures have announced that they will perform a headline show at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today Chilean-born and London-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Miguel Montalban has announced that Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures will embark on a ten-date headline UK Tour in 2025 presented by AGMP.

The UK tour will visit Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham on Saturday 29th March 2025.

Full details and the ticket link are below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Official Poster

Speaking about the 2025 UK Tour, Miguel Montalban enthuses: “"I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be touring the UK in 2025, playing at some incredible, cozy venues that will make every moment unforgettable! Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and let’s create magical memories together. I’m counting down the days and can’t wait to share this amazing experience with all of you!"

‘One of the greatest young guitarists around’ – Zakk Wylde

‘This guy is totally excellent’ – Mark Knopfler

“One of the Finest in London” Rod Stewart

Chilean guitarist Miguel Montalban

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venues:

Saturday 29th March 2025 – Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham

Venue Address: Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High St, Shoreham-by-Sea BN43 5EG