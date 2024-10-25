Milland bonfire and fireworks is set to return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milland’s renowned Bonfire and Fireworks party will return on Saturday 2nd November.

This long-standing village event is famed for its family friendly atmosphere and the organising team are planning the biggest and best fireworks display ever seen in the village. “We want to give everybody in Milland and the surrounding area a reason to come out and party” reports John Collier, a member of the organising committee.

In addition to the fireworks, there will be a wide range of food and drink stalls offering a hog roast, homemade soup, mulled wine, real ale, cider and plenty of cakes and sweets for children of all ages. Milland Stores will be open offering hot dogs as well as their normal range of food, tea, coffee and general provisions.

The fun all kicks off when the gates open at 6pm on Saturday 2nd November on the Recreation Ground, Iping Road, Milland, Nr Liphook GU30 7NA. The bonfire will be lit at 6.00 and the firework display will start at about 7.30 once all of the necessary safety checks have been carried out.

Discounted, advance tickets will be available from 14th October from either Milland Stores or The Rising Sun in Milland. They cost £5 per adult, £3 for children and £15 for families of up to 2 adults and 3 children. There is no charge for those aged 5 and under. Tickets will be available on the gate but will carry a surcharge.

The event is organised on behalf of the parish council by a team of volunteers from across the village. In all, over 40 people help on the night and all profits will be donated to Milland based charities and community organisations. In recent years these have included: The Village Hall and Recreation Ground, Milland Sports Club, Hollycombe School, Milland Nursery, and Milland Community Store.