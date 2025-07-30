Mims Davies MP announces more 'Meet Mims' events in Uckfield, Pease Pottage, East Grinstead, and Copthorne

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is hosting more Q&A events for residents to meet her and discuss the local area and any concerns

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since becoming the MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, Mims has worked around the clock on the priorities of her constituents, criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.

This series of Q&A events is a chance for residents to meet their MP in their own village with little travel involved, and in a way so that they can ask her any questions on the local area and any concerns they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When registering, residents will be able to submit a question to ask Mims and also be asked to confirm their address as this is a residents only event.

Uckfield Meet Mims July Event

Uckfield, Thursday 11th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-uckfield-september.eventbrite.co.uk

Pease Pottage, Thursday 25th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-pease-pottage.eventbrite.co.uk

East Grinstead, Wednesday 1st October, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-East-Grinstead-October.eventbrite.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims is also organising a Q&A event in Copthorne too before the year is up.

Upcoming Meet Mims Events

Be sure to subscribe to Mims' newsletter through her website to keep up to date on upcoming events, opportunities, news, and more.

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm thrilled to be organising and hosting even more 'Meet Mims' Q&A events in East Grinstead, Pease Pottage, and Copthorne. I've also organised another in Uckfield due to the high demand and large waiting list we had. I greatly look forward to meeting even more residents in our lovely constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages and finding out your views and concerns on the local area so I can fully represent you to the max. See you soon!