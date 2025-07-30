Mims Davies MP announces more 'Meet Mims' events in Uckfield, Pease Pottage, East Grinstead, and Copthorne
Since becoming the MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, Mims has worked around the clock on the priorities of her constituents, criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.
This series of Q&A events is a chance for residents to meet their MP in their own village with little travel involved, and in a way so that they can ask her any questions on the local area and any concerns they may have.
When registering, residents will be able to submit a question to ask Mims and also be asked to confirm their address as this is a residents only event.
Uckfield, Thursday 11th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-uckfield-september.eventbrite.co.uk
Pease Pottage, Thursday 25th September, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-pease-pottage.eventbrite.co.uk
East Grinstead, Wednesday 1st October, 19:00 - 20:00 - https://meet-mims-East-Grinstead-October.eventbrite.co.uk
Mims is also organising a Q&A event in Copthorne too before the year is up.
Be sure to subscribe to Mims' newsletter through her website to keep up to date on upcoming events, opportunities, news, and more.
Mims Davies MP said:
I'm thrilled to be organising and hosting even more 'Meet Mims' Q&A events in East Grinstead, Pease Pottage, and Copthorne. I've also organised another in Uckfield due to the high demand and large waiting list we had. I greatly look forward to meeting even more residents in our lovely constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages and finding out your views and concerns on the local area so I can fully represent you to the max. See you soon!