Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP organises next in person 'MeetMims' event in Newick for residents

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP is hosting another of her free in-person 'MeetMims' events in Newick for residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield & our villages.

Friday 7th February, 202519:00 - 20:00Newick, Venue TBA

Register for tickets here:

Mims Davies MP announces Newick 'MeetMims' event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When registering, you'll be able to submit a question to ask Mims and also be asked to confirm your address as this is a residents only event.

Mims previously hosted her MeetMims event in Wivelsfield in September, 2024 and more recently in Nutley this January.

Since becoming MP for the new East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages seat, Mims has worked around the clock on the priorities of her constituents criss-crossing the area from Wivelsfield, Newick and Chailey, across to Uckfield, Buxted and Maresfield, and up to Copthorne, Pease Pottage and Turners Hill.

Whether in Parliament or locally, her focus is always on ensuring she is visible and approachable by listening to your views and concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims Davies MP said: "Too many people feel remote from the important work their MP's do both in Parliament and locally.

"I recognise that headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces.

"My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot.

"There will also be a chance for the audience to ask me questions too when booking your tickets.

"I hope to see as many of you there as possible and greatly look forward to meeting you all!"