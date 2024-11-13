Mims Davies MP calls for constituents to send nominations for the PubAid Community Hero Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group is proud to be partnering again this year with PubAid on the Community Pub Hero Awards 2025 and Mims is calling for constituents to nominate entries!
The Awards are open until 10th January 2025, and entries are free.
There are five categories, plus regional awards within three categories (England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland) including:
- Community Support Hero
- Charity Fundraising Hero
- Community Regular Hero
- Community Sport Hero
- Community Sustainability Hero
As the unsung heroes of the local community – these awards seek to recognise pubs across a range of categories from all over the UK.
The categories span the wide contribution that pubs make to their communities, from grassroots sport, fundraising, sustainability, community support and also the contribution that customers make, alongside their pub, to the community.
Mims Davies MP said:
"I am thrilled the PubAid Community Hero Awards is back for another year.
"These awards are a brilliant opportunity for residents to contact me and nominate their local pub who works so hard for the community.
"If you're a resident of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, please do contact me with your pub nomination for me to submit.
"The awards are open until the 10th January - so don't hesitate to get in touch [email protected]"