Mims Davies MP joins Wealden Business Expo in Little Horsted at the East Sussex National Hotel

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is thrilled to join businesses at the Wealden Business Expo

The annual Wealden Business Expo 2025 is taking place today from 10am-3pm at the stunning East Sussex National Hotel with Ashdown Radio and in association with the Uckfield, Crowborough, Heathfield and Hailsham Chambers of Commerce.

This is an incredible opportunity for local businesses from across East Sussex to come together and showcase their products and services and network with other business owners.

Today there have been a huge number of fascinating businesses from all over that have joined this special day, coming together, networking, and meeting local residents, as well as their local MP Mims.

Mims Davies MP

Businesses, charities, and organisations that join are also conducting workshops and seminars for all to join.

Mims Davies MP said:

Well it is an absolute scorcher today! I'm thrilled to be with Ashdown Radio at the Wealden Business Expo today at the always stunning East Sussex National Hotel - with air con no less! They have multiple floors of amazing exhibitors, businesses, charities. From locksmiths, VR companies, marketing advisors, escape rooms and so much more. So get down here before 15:00! Did I mention there's air conditioning?