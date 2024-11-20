Mims Davies MP marches with farmers and colleagues against Labour's Budget of Broken Promises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages & SoS for Wales marches with farmers and colleagues against Labour's Budget of Broken Promises

Mims and thousands of farmers, including Jeremy Clarkson, came together in Westminster today to demonstrate against Labour’s upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

The Metropolitan Police estimates around 10,000 are attending today's farming rally in Whitehall, with "more arriving" as the day goes on.

Mims knows after hearing from local farmers in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, just how damaging Labour's terrible budget is and how crucial it was to join them in Westminster today protesting.

Mims Davies MP and Andrew Griffith MP protesting with farmers

One farmer who Mims has been speaking to who has flagged food security concerns is Cllr Michael Lunn, a family farm owner who runs the Uckfield Farmers Market and works so hard, over 24/7 across 365 days a year. Always on call for their animals and really worried about the future.

Mims asked Michael what the realities of what the farm tax means:

"It’s a disaster.

"Whoever came up with this idea has not done their calculations correctly, they don’t understand farming, the challenges of farming, and how hard it is, and I tell you now – the farming community are 100% united.

Mims Davies MP and team protesting with farmers

"We’re fed up and this is the end of British agriculture as we know it."

Mims has been actively encouraging residents from East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and throughout the country to sign the ‘StopTheFarmTax’ petition: stopthefarmtax.com/

We all need to take action together now.

Mims Davies MP said: "I was honoured to join the largest demo in 10 years with our leader Kemi Badenoch, famers, local councillors, residents, colleagues and thousands of the farming community and many others who are worried about the impact of Labour’s Budget of Broken Promises - including Jeremy Clarkson - across Westminster for a monumental moment.

Mims Davies MP & SoS for Wales joins largest demo in over 10 years supporting farmers

"This is a way of life, a commitment to the area we can’t ever take for granted and vital for ALL our food security.

"Last week, I joined the farming conference at the South of England Show with many farmers and producers from all across Sussex for the annual farming conference & discussion.

"Every farmer there was determined to do everything they can to battle the weather, the environmental change and to be sustainable and profitable alongside remaining as a custodian to the landscape working with the community and customers needs."